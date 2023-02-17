Montana State University Billings College of Business, in partnership with higher education institutions in Brazil, France, and India, recently took the initial steps to form a Global Leadership Initiative.

This initiative offers business students from four continents unique learning and leadership opportunities, all focused on developing students’ abilities to function in complex international business environments. Seniors from MSUB’s College of Business who participate in all the courses can complete their senior year of study and earn a master’s degree from one of the partner institutions.

Participating institutions include MSUB; Pontifical Catholic University of Parana, Brazil; Catholic University of Lyon, France; and Woxen University of Hyderabad, India. Each campus will offer courses from a designated focus area, including innovation (MSUB); entrepreneurship (Brazil); leadership and information technology (India); and environmental, social, and governmental reporting (France).

The courses are sequenced and delivered in 6-8 week compressed formats, with each campus offering six credits. With time between offerings on each campus, the entire course of study is completed in 12 months. Participants from the partner schools must attend classes in-person on at least two of the four campuses. They can also opt to go to three, or even all four campuses if they wish. When not attending in-person, students will have access to courses via online technologies.

The initiative’s brainchild is Rodrigo Lobo, Ph.D., MSUB assistant professor of management, whose international work had already connected him with some of the international partners. Lobo’s vision is to provide students with transformative experiences that will enhance their educational journey and elevate their competitiveness in the workforce.

“Students will have a unique opportunity to enhance their background in both cultural and business perspectives," Lobo said. "They will learn how business is done in other parts of the world to strengthen the local, national, and international developments.”

The dean of the business school at Pontifical University, Bruno Fernandes, Ph.D., also played a large role in creating this initiative. He said that the aim of this initiative is to develop leaders with a global perspective to help them succeed in global business.

Last fall, Fernandes visited MSUB, solidifying student exchange between both institutions through a memorandum of understanding. The MOU also indicated potential future faculty exchanges, which would enhance the global business aspect of MSUB’s College of Business.

“We want students to develop a global mindset, who then can apply their education successfully in the international business world,” said Fernandes.

He also added that international business in Brazil is growing and many of their business students who participate in similar initiatives are hired by multinational corporations who value their international education and expansive perspectives.

Interim associate dean of the MSUB College of Business, Susan Gilbertz, Ph.D., said there's value to foreign student exchanges.

“Students who study abroad return as better versions of themselves," she said. "They return with new insights and skills, which they can then apply to local projects and problems.”

She adds that this initiative will be a game-changer for Montana because as Montana’s businesses grow and become more global, MSUB graduates who participate in these types of initiatives will be highly qualified to help transition businesses to the next level.

MSUB College of Business plans to launch the initiative this fall, with the first courses in France, then subsequently in India, Brazil, and the final coursework at MSUB in the summer of 2024. All participating institutions are AACSB accredited.