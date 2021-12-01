MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni hires Krista Montague as interim president

Krista Montague has been hired as interim president of the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni. Bill Kennedy, the former president and CEO announced his retirement a few weeks ago after serving in the role since 2016.

MSUB Billings Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Don Roberts noted that Montague has been a profoundly effective member of the board and has a deep connection to the MSU Billings community, not only as an alumna, but also as the MSUB director of Athletics.

Montague served as director of Athletics for nine years at MSUB, which became the first NCAA institution in Montana to have a female athletic director. She has spent a total of 25 years at MSUB in various roles, including as a student-athlete in women’s basketball, where she was a four-year letter winner.

“I look forward to serving in this role to help continue to build on the positive momentum and work of the Foundation and University,” Montague said.

When asked for priorities for the role, Montague added that "Most importantly, I relish the opportunity to tell the stories of our amazing students and will continue to strive to help provide them with scholarships and other support they need as they navigate their journey to earning a college education.”