MSU Billings herbarium reaches milestone

Montana State University Billings’ herbarium reached a new milestone in 2021. MSUB’s digital herbarium data, available in the Global Biodiversity Information Facility database since 2019, has been cited over 100 times, with 71 citations in peer-reviewed literature from across the globe. MSUB’s data was also recently used in various species distribution maps for an article in Nature (nature.com).
Herbarium data is referenced by a variety of individuals such as researchers, groups, organizations, and students. The data is used primarily in evaluating plant distributions, such as on nature.com, but also in the Montana Natural Heritage program. Public databases such as GBIF and iDigBio, combine a variety of biodiversity information from natural history museums and specialty collections into one location for greater accessibility.
An herbarium is a collection of dried and pressed plants. A plant specimen in an herbarium has a wealth of information, from when and where the plant was collected, to habitat description. The dried plants also contain information that can be used for DNA analyses, microbiomes, or determining changes in the outward appearance.
Herbarium specimens are used in most of MSUB’s botany classes and introductory biology labs, offering students an opportunity to study unique and rare plants. A large portion of MSUB’s collection is from plants collected as part of the Plant Systematics class and student research projects. Botany professor Jason Comer, Ph.D., notes that, “Students take an active role in the herbarium not only through research and classes but are also involved throughout the curatorial process of new plant specimens either as an internship or work study.” Comer also explains that the herbarium offers students a rare opportunity to work with unique collections that qualify as a biodiversity collection at a natural history museum.
The eastern part of Montana is poorly represented in herbarium collections, which indicates a gap in understanding of biodiversity. Comer is focused on cataloging biodiversity in eastern Montana and evaluating changes over time. As part of his research, Comer uses the historic collections and continuously adds new collections to better understand local plant communities. Students also participate in all aspects of his research.
MSUB’s herbarium was founded when the Montana State Normal School was founded in 1927. MSUB still has collections from the first science faculty member, R.A. Shunk, and several of the earliest students. In the mid-1970s and early ‘80s the collection was greatly expanded by Tasneem Khaleel, Ph.D. With the completion of the new Yellowstone Science and Health Building, the herbarium has been expanded with nearly double the capacity. Currently the collection has about 11,000 accessioned specimens and a few thousand waiting to be processed. Some of the oldest specimens date to the mid-1860s and the oldest Montana specimens date to the early 1900s.