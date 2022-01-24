MSU Billings herbarium reaches milestone

Montana State University Billings’ herbarium reached a new milestone in 2021. MSUB’s digital herbarium data, available in the Global Biodiversity Information Facility database since 2019, has been cited over 100 times, with 71 citations in peer-reviewed literature from across the globe. MSUB’s data was also recently used in various species distribution maps for an article in Nature (nature.com).

Herbarium data is referenced by a variety of individuals such as researchers, groups, organizations, and students. The data is used primarily in evaluating plant distributions, such as on nature.com, but also in the Montana Natural Heritage program. Public databases such as GBIF and iDigBio, combine a variety of biodiversity information from natural history museums and specialty collections into one location for greater accessibility.

An herbarium is a collection of dried and pressed plants. A plant specimen in an herbarium has a wealth of information, from when and where the plant was collected, to habitat description. The dried plants also contain information that can be used for DNA analyses, microbiomes, or determining changes in the outward appearance.