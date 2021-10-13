 Skip to main content
MSU Billings hosts 9th 'Refresh the Rims' event

MSU Billings hosts 9th 'Refresh the Rims' event

Volunteers team up to clean up trash along the Rims in Billings Saturday. Dozens of people helped in the seventh annual Refresh the Rims Saturday morning. The event, hosted by the Montana State University Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program, featured volunteers fanning out throughout Swords Rimrock Park to clean up by removing graffiti, litter, and glass from the trails. Volunteers were served hot chocolate, coffee, muffins, and donuts in appreciation of their efforts.  

Montana State University Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership program, in partnership with Billings Parks and Recreation Department and other community members, are hosting the 9th annual 'Refresh the Rims' volunteer event, in an effort to improve one of the most defining landmarks in Billings.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 16 starting in various areas on the Rims where volunteers will fan out and clean up litter and debris. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Sign up to volunteer in various locations or call Paul Reinhardt, Billings Parks and Recreation Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at 657-8308.

