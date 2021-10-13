MSU Billings hosts 9th 'Refresh the Rims' event

Montana State University Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership program, in partnership with Billings Parks and Recreation Department and other community members, are hosting the 9th annual 'Refresh the Rims' volunteer event, in an effort to improve one of the most defining landmarks in Billings.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 16 starting in various areas on the Rims where volunteers will fan out and clean up litter and debris. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Sign up to volunteer in various locations or call Paul Reinhardt, Billings Parks and Recreation Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at 657-8308.

