Montana State University Billings will host a series of College Showcase events, providing prospective students and the public an opportunity to learn about programs of study available in each of MSUB’s five colleges: College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Health Professions & Science, College of Education, College of Business, and City College.

The showcase events include presentations, interactive exhibits, and informational sessions on various programs, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. Attendees will also be able to meet with faculty, tour campus, speak with current MSUB students and alumni, and learn more in-depth about specific academic programs.

“These college showcase events provide an excellent opportunity for prospective students to learn about our diverse range of academic programs and explore our campus,” said Julie Pettitt, executive director of New Student Services. “With five colleges and over 100 programs to choose from, MSU Billings has something for everyone, and our faculty and staff are dedicated to helping students achieve their academic and career goals.”

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about MSUB’s colleges, associated programs, as well as studying at MSU Billings. Those interested can register for any of the college showcase events on MSUB's website.

Upcoming Showcase Events:

College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, from 4:45-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Liberal Arts Building, University Campus

Health & Safety Expo, MSUB City College Campus, from 8-9 a.m. and noon- 1 p.m., Health Sciences Building, March 31.

College of Health Professions & Science, from 5-7 p.m. April 4, Yellowstone Science and Health Building.

College of Education, from 5-7 p.m. April 17, College of Education Building.

College of Business, information forthcoming on MSUB's website.

Free parking is available in the MSU Billings parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street.