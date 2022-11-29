MSU Billings hosts healthcare career summit for high school students

Montana State University Billings will host a Healthcare Career Summit in partnership with the Montana BioScience Alliance on Dec. 2, for local high school students interested in healthcare occupations. The purpose of this event is to showcase the wide range of life science careers to high school students to give them an idea of what it takes to get started in these professions. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building on MSUB’s university campus.

“This event is a perfect way to show off the impressive array of occupations here in Billings that students can readily enter,” says Sharon Peterson, executive director of the Montana BioScience Alliance. “One of the goals of the Alliance is to create high-quality jobs in Montana. This event shows both the range of jobs available and the needed training and education programs we have locally. We can show students an attainable pathway to high-paying and rewarding occupations right here.”

Part of the day features a “speed-dating” format where students can meet one-on-one or in small groups with each professional. Professionals work in different areas of healthcare including sterile processing, medical coding, respiratory therapy, nursing, physician assistant, occupational therapist, pharmacist, paramedic, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, certified nursing assistant, public health, veterinarian, industrial hygiene, optometry, and more. These professionals represent local and regional healthcare and life science organizations such as Billings Clinic, SCL Health (now part of Intermountain Healthcare), St. John’s United, Rocky Vista University, Riverstone Health, Billings VA Clinic, Billings OB-GYN Associates, ExxonMobil, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, Rimrock Foundation, Rocky Mountain Vein Clinic, Billings Fire Department, Rocky Mountain College, Ortho Montana, Big Sky EDA, Drs. McBride, Steiner & Lebsock Optometrists, Montana Department of Labor, and Turley Dental Care.

Kurt Toenjes, Ph.D., and dean of the College of Health Professions and Science at MSUB, said “This event helps students discover and explore options in the healthcare field and opens their eyes to areas that they previously may have been unaware of, like sonography, medical laboratory sciences, health administration, or licensed addiction counseling. I have been fortunate to be a part of this event for a few years and it is fun to see the students’ interest grow in these areas and watch them start to focus on a plan for their future.”

MSUB’s College of Health Professions and Science offers many healthcare program options including athletic training, health administration, health and human performance, RN to BSN, psychiatric rehabilitation, clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling, outdoor adventure leadership, and programs in the biological and physical sciences such as chemistry, biology, and Broadfield science. City College at MSU Billings offers healthcare programs in practical nurse, registered nurse, pre-dental hygiene, radiologic technology, respiratory therapy, surgical technology, ultrasound technology, paramedic, and medical coding and billing