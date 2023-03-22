Montana State University Billings will be hosting an interactive public series exploring cultural aspects from Amazonia (the Amazon), Montana, and beyond.

Focused on the way flowing water shapes and connects the narratives and lived experience of river valley communities, the program will feature a series of public presentations including film screenings, readings, and other events at MSUB, and a walk and discussion at the Montana Audubon Center by the Yellowstone River.

Rafael Chanchari Pizuri, internationally recognized as an Indigenous philosopher, teacher, and community leader, is a special guest along with poet, folklorist, and filmmaker Juan Carlos Galeano, and researcher Corinne Fournier Kiss of the University of Bern in Switzerland. All three have participated in the joint MSUB and Florida State University study-abroad programs in Peru.

Events will highlight students and former students from MSUB and from Florida State who have participated in study-abroad programs in the Amazon basin in 2019 and 2022. Guests will also visit MSUB classes and attend the MSUB International Food Fair on March 30. A highlight of the series is the opportunity for Rafael Chanchari, a member of the Shawi nation of Peru, to meet and share experiences with members of Indigenous communities of Montana.

Funding for this series has been provided by Humanities Montana, the Susan Webster fund, and MSUB.

Schedule of Public Events:

March 27: Opening Reception, Liberal Arts Building 800 at 5 p.m. “Functions and Values of Water in the Cosmovisions of Amazonians” keynote talk by Corinne Fournier Kiss. Liberal Arts Building 205 at 6:30 p.m.

March 28: Walk to the Yellowstone River at Montana Audubon Center at 5 p.m., followed by a discussion of contemporary river communities and environmental challenges with Susan Gilbertz, Rafael Chanchari and Juan Carlos Galeano.

March 29: “Cosmovisions of Amazonia“ Rafael Chanchari Pizuri and Juan Carlos Galeano. This is part of the Sue Hart memorial Lecture Series. Liberal Arts Building 205 at 6:30 p.m.

March 30: “Amazon Reflections” Poetry by Bernard Quetchenbach with response and Spanish translations by Juan Carlos Galeano, Corinne Fournier Kiss and Laura Parces. Liberal Arts Building 205 at 3 p.m.

Presentation by Amazon trip participants, Student Union Beartooth Room at 6:30 p.m.

March 31: Film showing/discussion: La Plaza at 1:30 p.m., documentary films, La Plaza in the Liberal Arts Building 203.

April 2: Native American cultural ceremony with discussion with tribal elders. More information forthcoming.