Montana State University Billings in partnership with Valley Credit Union is proud to announce the 2023 Hive entrepreneur competition at 10:30 a.m. on April 12 in Petro Theatre on the MSU Billings University campus.

This competition is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and potentially receive funding to launch their own businesses. The competition is open to all high school students in the Billings area who have a passion for entrepreneurship and a unique business idea. Participants will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges who will evaluate them based on creativity, feasibility, and potential for success.

Valley Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Brandon Scala, who is the founder of this event, works with local high school entrepreneurial classes from Senior High School, Skyview High School, West High School, and the Career Center, who have spent the semester learning about starting businesses, creating business plans, and selling products, to recruit students to participate in this event.

Scala said he wants to support young entrepreneurial-minded students in achieving their dreams of running their own businesses because there is more than one way to achieve success. He added that everything he learned about business was on the job, and at the end of the day, was very successful, and wants to help young adults achieve their dream through this competition.

Valley Credit Union will award $5,000 to the first-prize winner to assist with their startup costs, while the Northern Hotel will award $1,500 and $1,000 to the second and third-prize finishers. TEDxBillings will award $500 to the People’s Choice Award winner, which is selected by the audience members. The first-place winner will receive mentorship from Rock 31 and the Billings Chamber of Commerce and advertising assistance from AD Creative to enhance their chance of launching a successful business.

The Hive is made possible by Northern Hotel, Billings Chamber of Commerce, AD Creative, Art House Billings, Billings Public Schools, Rock 31, Montana State University Billings, Canvas Creek Team Building, and TEDxBillings.