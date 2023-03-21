The public is invited to join the Montana State University Billings community on Thursday and Friday, March 23-24 for a two-day "friend-raising" event.

At ‘Jacket Giving Day, donors are given opportunities to give, get involved, and make a difference in the lives of students. Donors can choose from 28 projects from all areas of the university, from program expansion and equipment upgrades to scholarships.

The public is invited to attend two in-person kickoff events — one at the MSUB Foundation & Alumni office for coffee from Expresso Brake and donuts from Proof Donuts between 7:30 and 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. The other will be held on MSUB’s City College campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 24 for coffee and cookies.

MSUB thanks those who have already made a gift or told friends and family about ‘Jacket Giving Day. Those who have not yet joined the buzz for MSUB are encouraged to join in this Thursday to help raise money for valuable projects and programs.

Other ways to get involved are to forward emails you receive, and share MSUB Foundation posts from its Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts. Visit the MSU Billings Foundation website today to read about the projects and programs you can support, see how to join the buzz on social media, and make a gift that will make a lasting impact at MSUB.