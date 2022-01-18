MSU Billings launches faculty-driven Center for Teaching and Learning

Montana State University Billings will celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Teaching and Learning on Jan. 21. The Center was granted final approval by the Montana Board of Regents during its November meeting.
The new Center is led by faculty and will provide support for the full spectrum of faculty professional development, including pedagogical innovation, curriculum design, assessment efforts, instructional design, and onboarding for new faculty. In addition to supporting faculty success, the Center will play a key role in student success initiatives, in particular MSUB’s retention and graduation initiative, and will offer programming related to inclusive, equity-minded, and growth mindset pedagogy, faculty early alerts, and data-informed strategies to support student learning.
The Center builds on MSUB’s strength in innovative distance education and will integrate the existing office of e-Learning into a more expansive support center for faculty. Tyr Hawkaluk will serve as managing director of the Center. Hawkaluk brings years of instructional design experience to his new position. Incorporating eLearning into the CTL broadens the scope of support for faculty including topics such as technology support and training, workshops on new pedagogical approaches, new instructional modalities such as HyFlex that reach more students, better assessment tools, navigating the complexities of classroom discussions, and more.