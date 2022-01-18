 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSU Billings launches faculty-driven Center for Teaching and Learning
0 Comments
top story

MSU Billings launches faculty-driven Center for Teaching and Learning

  • 0
MSUB

From left: Heather Thompson-Bahm, Tyr Hawkaluk, Joy Honea, and Sue Balter-Reitz.

 courtesy photo

Montana State University Billings will celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Teaching and Learning on Jan. 21. The Center was granted final approval by the Montana Board of Regents during its November meeting.

The new Center is led by faculty and will provide support for the full spectrum of faculty professional development, including pedagogical innovation, curriculum design, assessment efforts, instructional design, and onboarding for new faculty. In addition to supporting faculty success, the Center will play a key role in student success initiatives, in particular MSUB’s retention and graduation initiative, and will offer programming related to inclusive, equity-minded, and growth mindset pedagogy, faculty early alerts, and data-informed strategies to support student learning.

The Center builds on MSUB’s strength in innovative distance education and will integrate the existing office of e-Learning into a more expansive support center for faculty. Tyr Hawkaluk will serve as managing director of the Center. Hawkaluk brings years of instructional design experience to his new position. Incorporating eLearning into the CTL broadens the scope of support for faculty including topics such as technology support and training, workshops on new pedagogical approaches, new instructional modalities such as HyFlex that reach more students, better assessment tools, navigating the complexities of classroom discussions, and more.

The Center for Teaching and Learning will provide services to faculty from two locations: College of Education 328 on the university campus and B001 in the Tech Building at City College. The Jan. 21 celebration will take place at 9 a.m. on the university campus and at 1 p.m. at City College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong to euthanize at least 2,000 animals after 11 test positive for COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News