The inaugural Sue Hart Memorial Reading and Lecture Series will launch this spring at Montana State University Billings. The series kicks off March 22 with former Montana Poet Laureate Melissa Kwasny.

The event is being organized by MSUB's Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages, in partnership with Writer’s Voice and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at MSUB, and will bring writers to campus to meet with students, and they will share their work with the community during the evening series.

“Students study literature and write their own creative work, so it’s helpful to talk with writers who have met with significant success. It brings literature and writing to life for our students,” said Tami Haaland, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at MSUB.

The series aims to connect students and the public with writers who share their work and process.

“Experiential learning gives students the opportunity to learn firsthand from writers, ask them questions and engage in conversation,” said Haaland.

The reading series is named for Sue Hart, who was a member of the english department at Eastern Montana College and later MSUB for 50 years. She was a veteran journalist and well-respected in the literary community throughout the state and beyond, and recipient of the Montana Governor’s Humanities Award.

Always a supporter of the local writers and much loved in the community at large, the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages has chosen to honor Sue Hart by naming this series after her.

The Sue Hart Memorial Reading and Lecture Series is sponsored by MSUB Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the Susan Webster Fund, Writer’s Voice, and Humanities Montana.

All readings are open to the public and will take place on campus in the Liberal Arts Building, Room 205, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This House of Books will be on-site offering books for sale by the visiting writers.