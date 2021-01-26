MSU Billings launches on-site student COVID-19 testing lab

Additional changes that occurred over winter break were enhancing on-campus quarantine and isolation residence hall rooms with flat screen TVs, exercise mats, and additional comfort items to ensure that students who live on campus who may need to either quarantine or isolate are as comfortable as possible. Ten classrooms were also upgraded with high-tech equipment over winter break to enhance virtual learning moving forward, especially for those who have COVID-19 or are sick and cannot attend classes in person. This upgraded equipment allows MSUB to incorporate the HyFlex teaching modality in the near future which will give students the option to attend a class in-person or virtually and can shift between modalities depending on their evolving weekly schedules. No timeline is currently set for when HyFlex will be fully implemented.