 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSU Billings moves fall commencement online

MSU Billings moves fall commencement online

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana State University Billings has changed its fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 at MetraPark, following a recent health order from RiverStone Health that limits gatherings. Previously planned as an in-person ceremony, fall commencement will now be virtual.

“This is not the optimal format in which we wish to celebrate the successes of our graduates. It is difficult to yet again announce the postponement of our in-person commencement ceremony. However, our students' health and safety — and the safety of their loved ones, along with our faculty and staff, is our top priority,” said Chancellor Rolf Groseth in a news release.

Alumni who graduated in summer and fall of 2019 and the spring, summer and fall of 2020 and their families and friends are invited to participate in the virtual commencement celebration.

MSU-Billings plans to announce more details about the virtual commencement celebration soon.

Retrospective: Montana State University Billings

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News