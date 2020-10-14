MSU Billings moves fall commencement online

Montana State University Billings has changed its fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 at MetraPark, following a
recent health order from RiverStone Health that limits gatherings. Previously planned as an in-person ceremony, fall commencement will now be virtual.
“This is not the optimal format in which we wish to celebrate the successes of our graduates. It is difficult to yet again announce the postponement of our in-person commencement ceremony. However, our students' health and safety — and the safety of their loved ones, along with our faculty and staff, is our top priority,” said Chancellor Rolf Groseth in a news release.
Alumni who graduated in summer and fall of 2019 and the spring, summer and fall of 2020 and their families and friends are invited to participate in the virtual commencement celebration.
MSU-Billings plans to announce more details about the virtual commencement celebration soon.
Retrospective: Montana State University Billings
Eastern Montana Normal School faculty, 1927
What is known today as Montana State University Billings was originally known as the Eastern Montana Normal School,
created by the Montana Legislature in 1926 and opened officially in 1927. At the time, the school did not have its own campus, and operated out of the former Jefferson School downtown (now part of the Lincoln Center campus). The school's original faculty is pictured.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana Normal School (MSUB) president Lynn McMullen, circa 1930
Lynn McMullen was the first president of the Eastern Montana Normal School, known today as MSU Billings. McMullen Hall, home to the school's administrative offices, was
named for McMullen.
MSU Billings Library
Construction of McMullen Hall, 1935
Construction on the first building at the Eastern Montana Normal School, McMullen Hall, began in May 1935. The building
was occupied by December of that year.
Billings Gazette file photo
McMullen Hall at the Eastern Montana Normal School, 1936
McMullen Hall was the
first permanent building built on the Eastern Montana Normal School campus (a dual-use gymnasium/auditorium building, partially visible in this 1936 photo, was constructed around the same time). The building serves as the administrative building for MSU Billings today. The McMullen name was adopted in 1961.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana Normal School, 1940
The Eastern Montana Normal School campus is shown in this aerial photo from 1940. The only buildings on campus at the time were McMullen Hall and the school's gymnasium/auditorium building, which is obscured in this photo.
Photo courtesy of Western Heritage Center
Eastern Montana Normal School gymnasium, circa 1946
The original gymnasium at the Eastern Montana Normal School also served as an auditorium. The building was located on the north side of McMullen Hall until it was razed in the 1960s. By that time, a new
physical education building had been constructed on the other side of North 27th Street.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana Normal School Annex, circa 1947
The Eastern Montana Normal School didn't serve as a four-year institution until its
twentieth year, in 1946. By that time, there were additional buildings, including the Annex (pictured), which was intended as a temporary structure but was in use for almost 24 years before it was demolished in 1973. The building was originally moved to the college from the Mouat Mine southwest of Nye, where it had served as a schoolhouse.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana Normal School football team, 1947
If you walk around the campus at MSU Billings, you won't find a football field. Under the MSUB name, the university has never had a sanctioned football program. But during the days of Eastern Montana College, there was a Yellowjackets gridiron squad, which competed in the Frontier Conference. The school's first team, which played in the 1947 season, is pictured.
MSU Billings Library
Cisel Hall, circa 1956
Cisel Hall was the first permanent dormitory building on the Eastern Montana College campus. It
opened in 1951, 24 years after the school began operations. The building began as a co-ed dorm before later becoming a women's dorm. Ten years after its completion, it was named Cisel Hall in honor of former EMC executive board member Grover Cisel. Today, it houses MSUB's music department.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College, 1957
Eastern Montana College is seen from the air in this 1957 aerial photograph.
MSU Billings Library
View of Eastern Montana College and Yellowstone Valley, 1959
A 1959 photo taken either from the Rims or an aircraft shows Eastern Montana College in the foreground. Several of the buildings visible are no longer standing, including the old gymnasium (center, foreground), the old education building and elementary school (far right), and the Annex (to the left of the gymnasium).
MSU Billings Library
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College, 1960
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College is pictured in the early 1960s.
MSU Billings Library
Apsaruke Hall, circa 1961
Apsaruke Hall, now home to MSUB's
College of Allied Health Professions and to offices for MSU Bozeman's College of Nursing, was originally built in the 1950s as a men's dormitory. The building was completed in 1957 and was meant to house 100 male students. The name, which was given to the building in 1961, comes from an early spelling of a name for the Crow Tribe that was used by other tribes.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1961
The campus of Eastern Montana College is seen from the Rims in the early 1960s. The
Rimrock Hall dormitory, still under construction at the time, is visible to the left. The open area in the foreground has since been developed into the university's Facilities Services building. The photo shows Rimrock Road as it was before its major transformation in the 1980s. A portion of the then-new physical education building can be seen at the far left of the frame.
MSU Billings Library
Mural at EMC physical education building, 1961
Billings artist and former Eastern Montana College art instructor Ben Steele works on a mural at the school's
then-unopened physical education building in July 1961.
CARL KUBO, Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College aerial, 1965
Eastern Montana College is shown from the air in 1965. The school's
old education building is visible in the foreground to the left, and the old football field can also be seen. Petro Hall, completed the same year this photo was taken, is visible next to the school's football field. The residence hall was named for former Board of Regents member Genevieve Petro.
MSU Billings Library
Students on Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1967
Students gather outside of the EMC Student Union Building in 1967.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College library, 1968
The library at Eastern Montana College was
completed in 1968. Today, it is connected to MSUB's Liberal Arts Building.
Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College freshman orientation, circa 1969
A table for purchasing freshman beanies is shown during EMC's freshman orientation in the late 1960s.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College Liberal Arts Building, 1970s
The Liberal Arts Building at Eastern Montana College was
completed in 1969.
Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College security office, 1970
The security office of Eastern Montana College was briefly
housed in a former drive-in restaurant across Rimrock Road from the rest of the university's campus.
Billings Gazette file photo
Football practice at Eastern Montana College, 1973
The Eastern Montana College Yellowjackets football team practices on campus in September 1973. Petro Hall can be seen in the background. The former football field is now covered with trees.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College, circa 1974
An aerial view shows the Eastern Montana College campus as it looked in the mid-1970s. Notable additions to the campus in the late 1960s and early 1970s included the curved Special Education Building,
completed in 1973 and now the College of Education, and the tall Liberal Arts Building, completed in 1969.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College, 1977
The Eastern Montana College campus and its surrounding area are seen from the air in 1977. At the time of the photograph, an
expansion of the university's Science Hall was under construction.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College football rally, 1978
Students rally in front of McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College in
October 1978 in support of keeping football at the school. EMC president John Van de Wetering eventually chose to cut the football program.
DAVID SCOTT SMITH, Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College elementary school students, 1982
Students at the Eastern Montana College elementary school play on the playground in 1982. The on-campus elementary school operated from the early 1950s
until 1983. The building was torn down in 2000.
Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College campus, early 1980s
The Eastern Montana College campus is shown in a 1980s aerial photograph. The large parking lot for the school was located to the north of Rimrock Road at the time.
MSU Billings Library
Eastern Montana College, 1983
The Eastern Montana College campus is shown in this aerial photo from June 1983.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Rimrock Road re-routing project, 1984
An excavator moves dirt and concrete during the re-routing of Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College in March 1984. The project curved Rimrock Road slightly to the north east of Normal Avenue, allowing it to fork onto North 27th Street. It required cutting into EMC's parking lot, moving most of the school's parking to the south side of Rimrock.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College, 1984
The intersection of Rimrock Road and North 27th Street is shown in 1984. Much of the open area to the left of the frame, on what was then Eastern Montana College's campus, is occupied by parking for MSU Billings today.
Billings Gazette file photo
Eastern Montana College computer annex, 1980s
The computer annex at Eastern Montana College is pictured in the mid-1980s.
MSU Billings Library
MSU Billings sign change, 1994
Eastern Montana College officially became known as Montana State University Billings in
June of 1994. The name change was part of a broad restructuring of Montana's state universities.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
MSU Billings Computer Annex, 2016
The MSU Billings Computer Annex is shown in 2016. Built in 1955, the building most recently served as the school's Academic Support Center before it was
demolished in 2018.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
MSU Billings campus, 2018
The Montana State University Billings campus is pictured in 2018.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
MSU Billings, 2019
Students pass under North 27th Street as they walk to the physical education building on the campus of Montana State University Billings in September 2019.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
