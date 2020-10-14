MSU Billings moves fall commencement online

Montana State University Billings has changed its fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 at MetraPark, following a recent health order from RiverStone Health that limits gatherings. Previously planned as an in-person ceremony, fall commencement will now be virtual.

“This is not the optimal format in which we wish to celebrate the successes of our graduates. It is difficult to yet again announce the postponement of our in-person commencement ceremony. However, our students' health and safety — and the safety of their loved ones, along with our faculty and staff, is our top priority,” said Chancellor Rolf Groseth in a news release.