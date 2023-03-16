After a national search, Montana State University Billings has named Leslie Weldon to the permanent position of Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, effective immediately.

This position oversees the business, finance, and operations department of the institution. Weldon has been serving as the Interim Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance since October 2022 and the year prior, served in a project management role.

Weldon has a long history as a leader in Montana higher education with expertise in human resources, advancement, information technology management, financial aid administration, leadership development, employee engagement, and project management. She has served in various roles and on various committees at universities and community colleges around the state and region. She also served as MSUB’s Director of Financial Aid from 2009-2014.

Prior to returning to MSU Billings, Weldon served Dawson Community College as the Vice President of Advancement and Human Resources. She has a Master of Arts in Education Administration and Curriculum from Gonzaga University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana.

“I am thrilled to have Leslie in this role as she brings valuable experience, which will help enhance our university,” said MSU Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “We are fortunate to have her back at MSU Billings in this important capacity.”