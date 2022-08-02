 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU Billings Native American Achievement Center wins grant to fund workshops, lectures

  • 0

The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings has been awarded a Supporting Indigenous Arts Mastery program grant for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The SIAM program is designed to help community colleges and four-year public and private universities in supporting cultural arts of tribal communities under the institution’s outreach and own departments. The program is modeled after the work of Evergreen State College’s Longhouse Education and Cultural Center and is designed to help support work done by institutions with tribal communities to support visual arts.

The NAAC will be utilizing the program and funding to initiate a series of workshops highlighting the unique artwork and culture of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes. Workshops will include crafting high-top moccasins, feather fans, and belt making; lectures related to the culture and historical significance of these objects; and a final exhibit and reception of the artwork completed over the three-month program.

People are also reading…

“This project is an acknowledgement and tribute to the importance of indigenous arts and culture,” said Sunny Day Real Bird, director of the Native American Achievement Center. 

The workshops will be free to students from the Native American Achievement Center and tribal members. Remaining spots in the program will be reserved for certified educators in Montana who will be able to enroll and earn continuing education credits for a fee, based on the cost of materials.

This program is made possible by a grant from the House of Welcome Cultural Arts Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Crews with the Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 26th Street around 3:30. Until the crews determine the area to be safe, the road between Sixth Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North is closed to traffic. 

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Did Mars experience a megaflood at some point in its history?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News