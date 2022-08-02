MSU Billings Native American Achievement Center wins grant to fund workshops, lectures

The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings has been awarded a Supporting Indigenous Arts Mastery program grant for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The SIAM program is designed to help community colleges and four-year public and private universities in supporting cultural arts of tribal communities under the institution’s outreach and own departments. The program is modeled after the work of Evergreen State College’s Longhouse Education and Cultural Center and is designed to help support work done by institutions with tribal communities to support visual arts.

The NAAC will be utilizing the program and funding to initiate a series of workshops highlighting the unique artwork and culture of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes. Workshops will include crafting high-top moccasins, feather fans, and belt making; lectures related to the culture and historical significance of these objects; and a final exhibit and reception of the artwork completed over the three-month program.

“This project is an acknowledgement and tribute to the importance of indigenous arts and culture,” said Sunny Day Real Bird, director of the Native American Achievement Center.

The workshops will be free to students from the Native American Achievement Center and tribal members. Remaining spots in the program will be reserved for certified educators in Montana who will be able to enroll and earn continuing education credits for a fee, based on the cost of materials.

This program is made possible by a grant from the House of Welcome Cultural Arts Center.