The RN to BSN Degree Completion Program at Montana State University Billings has been licensed to offer the program to Wyoming nursing students.
The accreditation allows for the recruitment and enrollment of students outside of Montana and creates a pathway for MSUB to help meet the needs of nurses in Wyoming. It will encourage growth between MSUB and the two-year colleges of Wyoming, according to a press release from MSUB.
As part of the licensure, students from Wyoming will no longer need to travel to Montana to complete the two clinicals that are required as part of the online degree, providing the students can complete their clinicals at their nearest healthcare facility.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.