MSU Billings powwow postponed

MSU Billings has postponed the powwow scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 and 18 on Cisel Field and the Alumni breakfast on Sept. 18, to ensure the health and well-being of campus and community.

“We are disappointed that the Powwow will not happen again this year, however, the health and safety of our campus, community, and Native American communities are top priority,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “We hope the climate will allow us to host our Powwow next spring so we can continue this long-standing and wonderful tradition on campus.”