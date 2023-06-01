Montana State University Billings College of Education Assistant Professor Elaine Westbrook, recently led Hardin students in a month-long investigation into the importance of water, culminating with a presentation in the community.

The Hardin Intermediate After-School Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Program partnered with Westbrook to research local water sources and the impacts of water on the Hardin community.

During a three-part workshop over the month, students were able to learn about the movement of water, interview community members on their knowledge about local water, and develop a poster presentation featuring their gained knowledge.

Students had hands-on opportunities to build a pump from PVC pieces capable of moving three gallons of water from one bucket to the next and talk with employees at the United State Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Little Big Horn College Water Quality Program.

The final presentations allowed the students to share their ideas for water in the community and provided them with the skills to begin advocating for the resource of water.

“This was the first opportunity of the STEM program to present their posters in a public domain,” notes Westbrook, who held a similar program in Hardin during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Hardin youth participated in action research with community members about why they think water is an important resource to them,” she adds; Westbrook was able to use her time with the students to examine informal instructional methods that generate interest in STEM among youth.