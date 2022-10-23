MSU Billings professor to be an editor and author of best-selling book on fitness

Jeffrey M. Willardson, Ph.D., CSCS*D, has been selected as editor and a chapter author for the National Strength and Conditioning Association's second edition of their best-selling book, "Developing the Core." Willardson, an associate professor in the Montana State University Billings’ health and human performance department, also served as the editor and a chapter author for the first edition of this book in 2013.

The NSCA is a top-tier certifying body for fitness professionals. NSCA publications and education director, Keith E. Cinea, MA., speaks highly of Willardson’s work on these topics. "Dr. Willardson is a longtime member and contributor to the NSCA. He has contributed multiple articles on core training and other topics to the ‘Strength and Conditioning Journal,’ making his selection as the editor for ‘Developing the Core’ an obvious choice.”

Willardson said, “I am honored to be selected to work with top professionals in the field to disseminate the most cutting-edge information about fitness training for health and athletic performance. The core is a target area of the body for general fitness and athletics.”

“Willardson’s hard work on the first edition of the book showed in the end result. The book stood out in the field and became one of the top sellers in the NSCA’s Sport Performance Series. The NSCA is excited to have him return for the second edition to share his expertise and serve as editor again," said Cinea.

Willardson says the expertise found among the health and human performance faculty and staff at MSU Billings is high-quality and anchors the department’s mission to prepare highly competent professionals who are committed to leadership, lifelong learning, exceptional service, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles in diverse health, physical education, and sport settings.