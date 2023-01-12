MSU Billings Science Expo hosts kickoff event for young scientists Saturday

Montana State University Billings’ Science Expo will host a kickoff event on Saturday for all budding young scientists in grades 1-12 in the 24-county region.

Hosted by MSUB science professors and science educators from Billings School District 2, the kickoff event will focus on the scientific method and use activities to help young scientists explore their projects for the Science Expo in March.

The kickoff event is free to all participants. Students in grades 1-6 will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Glacier Room at MSUB’s Student Union on the university campus. Students in grades 7-12 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Yellowstone Science and Health Building on the MSUB university campus in the ground floor physics lab, Room 038.

The 2022 MSU Billings Science Expo is scheduled for March 3 and 4 and is in person. There will also be a virtual option.

Major sponsors of the kickoff event and the Science Expo itself include Billings Clinic, Exxon Mobil, Electrical Consultants, Inc., and Sibanye Stillwater.

The MSU Billings Science Expo is a regional science fair sanctioned by the International Science and Engineering Fair with more than 200 annual participants. Students in grades 1-12 in the 24-country region are eligible to enter their project into the fair and compete for gifts, cash prizes, awards, scholarships, and for a place to compete at the Montana State Fair and on the international stage during a two-day event, all at no cost due to the generosity of the expo’s sponsors.

The Science Expo is also looking for individuals to judge the projects and talk to students about their projects. Judges are asked to evaluate 3-4 projects and are invited to a free judge’s dinner and orientation.

Register to enter the Science Expo or to be a judge.

Contact MSUB Science Expo Director Daniel Willems, Ph.D., at daniel.willems@msubillings.edu for more information.