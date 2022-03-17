 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSU Billings Science Expo to take place in March

Montana State University Billings’ Science Expo takes place Friday, March 18 in the Yellowstone Science and Health Building on the MSUB university campus at 5 p.m. Young scientists in grades 1-12 in the 24-county region can participate in the Expo and showcase their projects. After the project judging takes place, the Expo will send one promising student scientist to participate and compete in the Montana State Fair in Missoula on March 28. Another top project will be sent to compete in the national Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, GA between May 7-13.

The Expo awards ceremony takes place on March 19 at 10 a.m. in Cisel Recital Hall on MSUB university campus. See full schedule of events. Major sponsors of the Science Expo include Billings Clinic, Exxon Mobil, KULR8, Electrical Consultants Inc, Billings Gazette, Phillips 66, Energy Laboratories, and Sibanye-Stillwater.

