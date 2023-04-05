The Northcutt Steele Gallery at Montana State University Billings presents 'Boardwalk,' an exhibition of multi-media work created by undergraduate student Heather Oltrogge, until April 14. A public reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. on April 14 in the gallery.

“I’m interested in exploring the continuing human desire for convenience and the ramifications of such desires,” says Oltrogge. “Increasing tourism and resettling across the nation has driven increased demand for comforts and utilities that require extensive renovation in vulnerable locations. 'Boardwalk' examines the attractive identity of Yellowstone National Park and contrasts it with the detrimental effects development has on the park.”

Oltrogge is a Montana-based multimedia artist. She has been featured in multiple exhibitions including MSUB’s 2021 & 2022 Juried Student Exhibitions; Art Show International Gallery’s 4th Landscape exhibition; and Art Students League Spring Exhibition, in Billings.

Free parking is available in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street.

The Northcutt Steele Gallery is located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts building on the MSUB campus. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.