MSU Billings student applies his education in high-level Crow Tribe position

Over the past few years, Levi Black Eagle, a political science student at Montana State University Billings, has developed an impressive résumé, currently serving as the secretary of the Crow Tribe of Indians and the Crow Tribe representative on the Montana Advisory Council on Indian Education.

Raised in Lodge Grass where he attended school, Black Eagle then began to work within the Crow Agency Public School system. His current job was the reason he chose to pursue a degree in political science at MSUB.

“I found that politics really spoke to me on a primordial level," he said. "I thoroughly enjoy all aspects of politics from the local to the federal level, and if I can completely understand how and why the machine works, then it will help me to better navigate these waters that I find myself in.”

MSUB was an easy choice for Levi as it is close to home. After graduating, he hopes to earn a master’s degree in public service administration while also continuing his current career path.

“I would like to be involved in politics in some capacity — if not as an elected official, then maybe as a consultant or a constituent, just as long as I get to play my part to help facilitate change for the greater good,” he said.

As the Crow Tribe representative on the MACIE and as secretary of the Crow Tribe, he remains actively involved in his community. MACIE is an organization made up of representatives from the tribes in Montana along with Indian education organizations, and rural and urban native school districts. Prior to representing the Crow Tribe on the MACIE board, Black Eagle worked as an educator at the Crow Agency Public School.

“Native Americans are the largest minority group in Montana, and at MACIE, we help to ensure that their best interests are being kept in mind regarding education,” he said.

As for his current role as secretary of the Crow Tribe of Indians, it is a title that he is honored to carry and does so with the highest regard for the office.

“It is not a job that I take lightly; it comes with great responsibility,” he said.

Black Eagle ran for office in 2020 and was inaugurated in December 2020. In his role, he oversees the council and district records, facilitates the tribal elections, maintains and updates the voter registration, along with other duties.

Black Eagle said that he has an amazing staff that makes the job less stressful. He also attributes much of his success to his amazing wife who helps keep him grounded and cares for their three boys.

Black Eagle is an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, a Greasy Mouth Clan member and a child of the Whistling Water Clan. He and his wife, Brocade, have been married for 15 years. They currently reside in Crow Agency with their three sons, Danger, Rivers, and Crimson, along with their dog, Ewok, and cat, Cheeto. In their free time, Black Eagle and his family enjoy mountain ultra-running.