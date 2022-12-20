MSU Billings' Student Health Services maintains high-level accreditation

Montana State University Billings’ Student Health Services achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for the third consecutive time this December. AAAHC consultants review and measure compliance for 300 standards within healthcare systems before awarding accreditation.

“Only a small percentage of college health services achieve this accreditation,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth, Ph.D. “We are proud of the SHS team and the service they provide to our students.”

MSUB Student Health Services achieved full accreditation for the first time in 2016, successfully secured re-accreditation in 2019, and have now secured re-accreditation again in 2022.

Darla Tyler-McSherry, director of Student Health Services, says that the AAAHC accreditation demands a three-year commitment from the entire SHS team as each accreditation cycle is three years. Each organization that applies for accreditation or re-accreditation must demonstrate standards of care in the following areas: patient rights and responsibilities, quality management and improvement, clinical records and health information, infection prevention and control, facilities, environmental services, and more.

“This accreditation means that though we are a small department, we meet and even exceed nationally recognized standards of excellence for ambulatory healthcare centers,” said Tyler-McSherry. “Students, parents, colleagues, and the campus community can be confident of the care provided to students at a very reasonable cost.”

Tyler-McSherry notes that the entire Student Health Services team participated in this project, including medical providers, mental health professionals, the clinical lab director, the registered nurse, the wellness specialist, and the operations manager.

MSUB Student Health Services provides high-quality, cost-effective health care and mental health counseling with an emphasis on health education and wellness initiatives to promote and enhance student success.

For more information, visit MSUB Student Health Services.