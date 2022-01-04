MSU Billings students find similarities between Yellowstone and Amazon rivers

Some may be surprised to learn about the similarities between the Amazon and Yellowstone rivers, but students in the environmental vision course at Montana State University Billings are not.
The class, along with a creative writing course at MSU Billings, is led by Bernard Quetchenbach, Ph.D., professor of English, and features a collaborative effort with Juan Carlos Galeano, Ph.D., of Florida State University.
This HyFlex course is simultaneously offered in-person and online, giving students the chance to attend in the way that best fits their schedule. Students in the course have been exploring the parallels between the Amazon River and Yellowstone River systems and have noted the similarities between the indigenous populations of each and the impact the rivers have on the lives of those who live near them. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar course offered in the fall of 2019 allowed students the opportunity to travel to Peru to complete a final project and explore areas on and around the Amazon River.
In the summer of 2019, a total of 11 students enrolled in the fall course from a variety of majors went on the study abroad experience to Peru. Eight students from MSUB, two from Florida State University, and one auditor, along with the two instructors, made the trek to the Amazon in the summer of 2019.
The opportunity allowed the students to explore Iquitos, Peru, for two weeks, experience urban and rural life within several communities, visit an indigenous university, take part in a boat journey, and watch a soccer game, in addition to having time during the trip to work on their individual projects.
Quetchenbach and Galeano hope that the collaborative efforts between them and their respective universities will become a model for cooperative international programs for studying abroad.
“These opportunities allow students to get outside of their comfort zones,” notes Quetchenbach when explaining why studying abroad is an important thing for students to undertake. “Adventures like these allow Montana students to get out and see how the world works and how, while the lives of those living in Peru may differ from ours, they are also similar.”