MSU Billings students find similarities between Yellowstone and Amazon rivers

Some may be surprised to learn about the similarities between the Amazon and Yellowstone rivers, but students in the environmental vision course at Montana State University Billings are not.

The class, along with a creative writing course at MSU Billings, is led by Bernard Quetchenbach, Ph.D., professor of English, and features a collaborative effort with Juan Carlos Galeano, Ph.D., of Florida State University.

This HyFlex course is simultaneously offered in-person and online, giving students the chance to attend in the way that best fits their schedule. Students in the course have been exploring the parallels between the Amazon River and Yellowstone River systems and have noted the similarities between the indigenous populations of each and the impact the rivers have on the lives of those who live near them. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar course offered in the fall of 2019 allowed students the opportunity to travel to Peru to complete a final project and explore areas on and around the Amazon River.