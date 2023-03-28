Montana State University Billings is hosting a Health & Safety Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the Health Sciences Building on the City College campus. The open house will showcase health and safety programs, featuring the latest technology used by students to prepare them for a competitive workforce.

Attendees will tour the state-of-the-art facilities in the Health Sciences Building and meet with instructors, staff, and students to learn more about health and safety programs, such as fire science, radiologic technology, ultrasound technology, nursing, medical coding & insurance billing, surgical technology, and paramedic.

“Our health and safety programs give students a competitive edge in the workforce by providing them with the latest technology and training,” said Dean of MSUB’s City College Vicki Trier, Ph.D. “At this open house, we invite prospective students, families, and the community to see how our programs can help them achieve their career goals.”

The open house will feature new technologies, some of which were funded by a recent Perkins Grant. The Anatomage table is a high-resolution, digital, touch screen, 3D, real human anatomy table. By utilizing the touch screen and sophisticated anatomy visualization software, students can rotate the virtual body and cut it in any direction, giving them a complete experience of human anatomy.

Instructors and students will demonstrate new nursing and paramedic simulators, and showcase the attention to detail and quality of hands-on learning students receive in City College’s health and safety programs. The paramedic program will highlight the ambulance used for student training.

The Radiologic Technology and Ultrasound Technology Programs will showcase their equipment, which simulates a real-life clinical radiology and ultrasound room, where students prepare and practice for careers in radiology and sonography.

The Fire Science program will showcase the Attack Digital Fire Training System, which simulates both the physical and emotional realities of a complex scenario: multi-jurisdictional incidents or multi-threat situations in a range of weather conditions and settings. Every scenario is fully programmable and customizable and can be modified as it runs, requiring students to respond to an evolving scenario. This offers all the benefits of hands-on practical training in a safe environment. New fire gear was also purchased for women who enter this program.

MSUB is also launching three sprint degrees, or fast-track degree programs, which will start this summer and fall semesters. These programs are paramedic, surgical technology, and human services with an emphasis in licensed addiction counseling and case management. The paramedic program is housed at the City College campus, while the surgical technology program is housed at Great Falls College MSU, but prerequisite courses are available at the City College campus. The human services program is housed on MSUB’s university campus.

The Paramedic Associate of Applied Science sprint degree is a 12-month, full-time, hybrid program, starting this summer. Students accepted into this program may be eligible for a state sprint degree scholarship, up to $6,000 per student.

The Associate of Applied Science sprint degree in Surgical Technology is an 18-month shared program with Great Falls College MSU. Students take their prerequisite courses through City College and then transition to the Surgical Technology program through Great Falls College MSU, but can remain in Billings to complete the program.

The sprint Bachelor of Science in Human Services with tracks in licensed addiction counseling and case management, is seven continuous semesters in length, allowing students to graduate with their degree in 2.5 years (including summer semesters).

Students participating in all sprint programs are eligible for significant scholarships via state and industry support.

Sprint degrees is an initiative from the Montana University System to get students into the workforce in an accelerated timeline with a degree in a high-need, high-wage field in Montana. These three programs were identified as high-need fields accompanied by competitive wages. Representatives from the Montana University System will be at the open house to highlight these sprint degree programs and share more detailed information.

Anyone interested in the paramedic or surgical technology sprint degrees should contact City College admissions at 406-247-3000 or email admissions@msubillings.edu. Anyone interested in the sprint bachelor’s degree in human services should call 406-657-2888 or email admissions@msubillings.edu.