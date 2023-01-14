MSU Billings to host annual Power of One Week

Montana State University Billings will host its annual Power of One Week starting Monday, which pays homage to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme this year is Celebrating Diversity.

The week kicks off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a bell ringing ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in Peaks to Plains Park on the university campus. The ceremony symbolizes the quest for peace, along with justice, human rights, and social and economic progress for all people. The symbol of the bell also embraces America’s historic Liberty Bell, the representation of independence.

On Tuesday, a diversity movie night will take place at 7 p.m. in Petro Theatre.

Classes for the spring 2023 semester begin on Wednesday. The day includes a diverse book showcase at the MSUB Library, a Women’s & Gender Studies information booth in the Liberal Arts Building, and a City College resource booth. A Cocoa & Culture event will take place at 3 p.m. in the Student Union Beartooth Room with a focus on Deaf culture and American Sign Language. The day concludes with Diversity Jeopardy at 7 p.m. in the Glacier Room.

Thursday features Apsaalooke and Northern Cheyenne Trunk exhibits, an LGBTQIA+ resource fair, safe zone training, and to conclude the day, a women’s basketball game at 7 p.m. with a tailgate dinner at 5 p.m. in the Rimrock Café.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the MSUB Hispanic Outreach group will host bingo at noon in the Liberal Arts Building 2nd floor lobby, the Autism Club will host an Autism 101 session at 2 p.m. in the Student Union Building, Yellowstone Room, and at 7 p.m., a diversity movie night will take place in Petro Theatre.

The week will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 21, with the monthly Service Saturday event. During Service Saturday, members of the MSUB community will volunteer throughout Billings. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Student Union Atrium.

Additional events will also take place. View the comprehensive schedule for the Power of One Week.