MSU Billings to host statewide college and career fair

Montana State University Billings will host the annual Montana Post-Secondary Education Opportunity Council Billings College Fair on Tuesday in the Alterowitz Gym of the Physical Education Building from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The MPSEOC is a statewide organization representing the 25 institutions of higher education across Montana. The mission of the organization is the promotion of higher education to students, parents, and guidance counselors, with the awareness of the post-secondary opportunities available throughout Montana and beyond. Over the course of three weeks, students from across the state can attend the college fair circuit and learn about educational options after high school.

Billings is one of the largest fairs with an estimated 2,500 students in attendance from area high schools. Students will have the opportunity to explore college options with over 100 college representatives from the Northwest region and learn about scholarships and financial aid.

“Every year, this event brings in a variety of post-secondary options for local students, from military training and trade schools to two-year and four-year colleges,” said Julie Pettit-Booth, executive director of New Student Services. “Students can explore all of their options and get their questions answered in one place.”

This year, the fair is adding a Career Exploration section with over 35 businesses, specialized training programs, and local agencies that will educate Montana high school students about career pathways and degree options. This portion of the fair will take place outside on MSUB university campus on the Student Union lawn from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Visitors will be directed to park in the parking garage on 27th Street and Poly Drive and in the Cisel Parking lot. While this will increase foot traffic and create some congestion, University Police and New Student Services staff will be directing traffic on 27th Street and inside the parking area.

For questions or more information about the event, please contact the Billings fair site-coordinator, Julie Pettit at Julie.pettitt@msubillings.edu. Learn more about MSUB’s certificates and programs.