MSU Billings to host suicide prevention training

The Military and Veterans Success Center at Montana State University Billings, in partnership with the Overwatch Project, will host a suicide prevention training on Tuesday in Petro Theatre beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Overwatch Project’s suicide prevention training and initiative focuses on blunt conversations surrounding firearms and suicide. The presentation will help equip attendees to successfully discuss and make plans for protective firearm storage measures when a life is on the line and empower them to intervene. While the project focuses on military and veteran communities, anyone can benefit from the training.

“One of the issues veterans run into is normalizing the suicide conversation,” explains Shane Grantham, interim director of the MSU Billings Military and Veterans Success Center. “This training not only offers a way to start the discussion, but it is also talks about how to establish a safety plan before we start down that dark path. Additionally, it shows other veterans that many of us have been there, and that it is OK. It’s about adding critical seconds between thought and action.”

A separate breakout event for veteran and military members will be held immediately after this training in the Glacier Room next to Petro Theatre.

Contact Shane Grantham, interim director of the MSUB Military and Veterans Success Center, at shane.grantham@msubillings.edu for more information.

