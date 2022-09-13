MSU Billings to offer qualifying students equine therapy

Montana State University Billings Student Health Services will offer qualifying MSUB students equine assisted services as an additional method for counseling at no additional cost starting this fall. This pilot program is shared through Riverstone Health’s Department of Public Health and Human Services Suicide Prevention Grant. Sessions will take place at Horses Spirits Healing, Inc., an equestrian center located off Highway 3 in Billings.

MSUB Student Health Services Director, Darla Tyler-McSherry, shares that this is the first time that college students in Montana will have the opportunity to access equine assisted services.

“Our students have unique situations, and many could benefit from this type of treatment,” said Tyler-McSherry. “We are fortunate to have great partnerships with Riverstone Health and Horses Spirits Healing who understand the need for additional mental health services in our community.”

National data demonstrate that today’s college students face significant mental health issues. According to the Spring 2021 American College Health Association National College Health Assessment, students reported the following negatively impacted their academic performance in the last 12 months: anxiety 31 percent; depression 22 percent; sleep difficulties 22 percent; stress 29 percent. Active Minds reports that 39% of college students experience a significant mental health issue, and that suicide is the second leading cause of death for young adults. Montana currently ranks third in the nation for suicide and has been in the top five for the past 40 years.

MSUB’s ACHA-NCHA 2021 survey data shows that 18.6 percent of students report moderate psychological distress and 19.4 percent report experiencing serious psychological distress. MSUB students who are evaluated by mental health counselors at MSUB may recommend voluntary EAS for students if they meet certain criteria. Students must meet entry level safety requirements and receive a medical clearance from a physician before they can begin therapy. EAS uses the abilities of the horse, in conjunction with the skills of certified equine instructors (together with clinical therapists, counselors, and volunteers) to achieve functional therapeutic goals in a natural environment.

The EAS student program is eight weeks long. Students will be evaluated periodically by their counselor for therapy efficacy. Funding will be available during the pilot project for a limited number of students per semester.

Horses Spirits Healing will be hosting their annual open house on September 24 at Intermountain Equestrian Center. The mounted color guard will open the event. Demonstrations by veterans and veteran families include jumping, cart driving, back country packing, a guest presenter and more. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP to aott@horsesspiritshealing.org.

MSUB students interested in participating in EAS should contact Student Health Services at 406-657-2153.