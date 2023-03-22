Montana State University Billings Office of International Studies and the MSUB Multicultural Club is hosting the 18th annual International Food Fair from 5-7 p.m. on March 30 in Rimrock Café, located in the Student Union Building on the MSUB campus.

The fair will showcase culture and cuisine from Japan, South Korea, Croatia, Zambia, India, Nepal, Turkmenistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, and Mexico.

The International Food Fair allows MSUB’s international students to share their culture and cuisine with their peers and the broader Billings community. Many students will be dressed in traditional clothing and have decorated displays. International music and dancing will also take place.

‘’Food embodies our humanity, culture, and diversity, telling unique stories through flavors and ingredients,” said MSUB student Vikash Kumar, president of the Multicultural Club. “Sharing a meal connects us beyond borders and languages.’’

Abby Cook, assistant director of International Studies at the school, agreed.

“The International Food Fair is a highly anticipated annual fundraising event for the MSUB Multicultural Club that showcases our international students and MSUB's diversity,” Cook said. “We are proud to have around 60 international students studying at MSUB, representing 24 countries and are excited to showcase 11 countries at this year's Food Fair. International Studies exists to serve as a bridge between MSUB, Billings and the world, and what better way to do that than through food, music, and personal interaction.”

Tickets to the International Food Fair can be purchased at the door for $15 for adults; $8 for children ages 5-12, and children ages 5 and under are free. Cash is preferred. Free parking is available in the MSUB parking lot off of Rimrock Road and 27th Street.

Contact Abby Cook, assistant director of International Studies for more information at abby.cook1@msubillings.edu.