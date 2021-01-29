 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSU Extension offering active parenting classes

MSU Extension offering active parenting classes

{{featured_button_text}}

MSU Extension in Eastern Montana is offering active parenting classes to the public.

The school years of a child’s life can present many different changes and challenges for parents and children. The Active Parenting 4th Edition program, created by Dr. Michael Popkin, is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, how to defuse power struggles, and much more.

Classes start Tuesday, Feb, 4, from 6-8 p.m., and are virtual. Classes are $15, scholarships are available, and registrants will receive a hard copy of the books prior to class. To register for classes, contact Lori Mayr, 406-994-6969.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News