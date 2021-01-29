MSU Extension offering active parenting classes

MSU Extension in Eastern Montana is offering active parenting classes to the public.
The school years of a child’s life can present many different changes and challenges for parents and children. The Active Parenting 4th Edition program, created by Dr. Michael Popkin, is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, how to defuse power struggles, and much more.
Classes start Tuesday, Feb, 4, from 6-8 p.m., and are virtual. Classes are $15, scholarships are available, and registrants will receive a hard copy of the books prior to class. To register for classes, contact Lori Mayr, 406-994-6969.