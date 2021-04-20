MSU Extension offers certification program to boost remote work in rural areas

Montana State University Extension will soon offer a program to help rural Montana residents gain skills needed to work from home as a remote employee, freelancer or entrepreneur.

“This educational program will help people living in rural communities gain the skills needed to access high-paying jobs and larger markets for their business while remaining in their rural communities,” said Cody Stone, MSU Extension executive director. “This program has the potential to strengthen the economic well-being of individuals, families and communities, which is central to the mission of MSU Extension.”

The month-long course, called the Master Remote Work Professional Certification program, consists of nine core modules, which are delivered in a self-paced, online format, along with four discussion-based virtual workshops. The course was developed by Utah State University Extension and is offered in Montana through a partnership with MSU Extension.

MSU Extension faculty will serve as coaches for Montana participants. Upon completion, graduates will receive help finding a remote job through specialists from Job Service Montana. Graduates interested in creating or expanding a remote business will have access to Accelerate Montana’s Rural Innovation Initiative at the University of Montana to help them increase business.