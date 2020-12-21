MSU Extension plans financial wellness webinars

MSU Extension Yellowstone County and Richland County will host virtual financial wellness webinars. Classes will take place from noon-1 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 26, and Feb. 9, 2021.
Topics will include individual well-being and finances, understanding your financial beliefs and values, understanding your resources, and living within your means.
Registration is required. According to a news release from MSU Extension, classes will also be recorded for future viewing. Recordings will be shared with those who register. To register, go to yellowstone.msuextension.org/family_consumer_sciences/index.html.
