MSU invites nominations for "extraordinary, ordinary" women

Five years ago, in recognition of the university’s 125th anniversary, Montana State University honored 125 “extraordinary, ordinary” women who have been important to the university’s history.

Now, the university is seeking nominations of additional extraordinary, ordinary women to recognize as MSU celebrates its 130th anniversary, bringing the group of honored women to 130. The five newly inducted women will be celebrated at a luncheon on Feb. 16, the university’s Founders Day and its anniversary.

“Recognizing women and their extraordinary impacts inspired some honorees to seek national recognition and think of new ways to support the status of women,” said Nika Stoop, program lead, gender equity in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and assistant director of the MSU Center for Faculty Excellence. “I can’t wait to learn about the next five extraordinary ordinary women of Montana State.”

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Nominations should include the woman’s name, affiliation with MSU and information about how she had an impact on the status of women and inspired others by her example.

The original 125 honorees in 2018 were selected from almost 400 nominations from across the state. Those honored were leaders, problem solvers and innovators from the present and throughout MSU’s history. Profiles of the original 125 honorees are available at montana.edu/president/universitywomen/extraordinary/125women.html.

The Extraordinary Ordinary Women awards are being coordinated by the President’s Office with support from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

For more information about the Extraordinary, Ordinary Women of Montana State University, or to submit a nomination, visit montana.edu/extraordinarywomen.