MSU will host the annual Women's Circle of Excellence conference

An annual conference focused on professional development and networking opportunities for women is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at Montana State University.

The Women’s Circle of Excellence conference is hosted by MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Jabs Hall on the MSU campus.

The conference features speakers and opportunities aimed to re-energize participants’ personal and professional development. It is designed to encourage professional networking and to further launch and support participants’ successes.

Tricia Binford, head coach of MSU’s women’s basketball team and a former Boise State and WNBA standout, will deliver a keynote speech focused on leadership. Binford is the winningest coach in MSU women’s basketball history, and the MSU’s women’s basketball team won the Big Sky Conference championship earlier this year under her leadership. Her keynote presentation will include an opportunity to ask questions.

Other speakers will include Chantel Schieffer, president and CEO of Leadership Montana, who will kick-off the conference with a group session, “Leading with Courage,” and Missy O’Malley, who will present “Cultivating Creativity.”

Conference registration covers educational sessions, event materials, networking reception, hors d’oeuvres and a raffle. Proceeds from the silent auction help fund a Women’s Circle of Excellence scholarship to benefit business students. Up to 6.3 continuing professional education credits are available. Registration costs $150, and student admission is $50. Company registration for five or more attendees is $105 per person.

The conference is hosted by MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Sponsorship support is provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana, Alosant, Charles Schwab, PFL, Pierce Flooring and Design and Opportunity Bank, with additional support from area businesses. Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Casey Wolfe in the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship at casey.wolfe@montana.edu.

For additional conference and workshop information and registration details, visit montana.edu/business/wcoe or contact Wolfe.

