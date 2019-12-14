The MSU Billings Yellowjackets and Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears together raised more than a ton of food for Family Service in their first-ever Give a Ton Food Drive.
The colleges and their alumni associations raised non-perishable food items and money for Family Service. Every dollar donated was equivalent to one pound of food in the competition. MSU Billings raised a total of 1,532.4 pounds, while RMC raised 921 pounds in all.
Each college saw alumni and supporters get involved from across the nation. MSU Billings had four online donors and raised $960, while RMC had five online donors and raised $141.
RMC raised the most food donations at 780 pounds, while MSU Billings raised 572 pounds of actual food, according to a press release from MSU Billings.
Family Service works to prevent hunger and homelessness and alleviate poverty in Yellowstone County.