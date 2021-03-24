MSUB and RMC to return to in-person commencement

Students graduating from Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College this spring will do so in-person.
Both institutions will host commencement ceremonies, albeit with some restrictions, after spending the past year congratulating graduates virtually.
MSUB Director of Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke said campus officials were optimistic about returning to an in-person commencement at the start of the semester, and announced the ceremony would take place at MetraPark in early March.
The university’s commencement will return to its familiar location May 1, with two separate ceremonies. Graduates from the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and graduates from City College will be honored in the morning, and those from the College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Professions and Science in the afternoon.
Masks are required for the event, and the university will supply graduates with a special mask for the occasion, according to MSUB’s website. Friends and family of students who attend will be required to wear a mask as well, and tickets are available free of charge at https://www.metrapark.com/events/2021/msu-billings-graduation.
There is no cap on how many guests can attend the two ceremonies, but every attendee must have a ticket in order for the university to track the number of people who will fill the First Interstate Arena. Seats will be assigned so that every group in the audience is socially distanced.
The two ceremonies will also be streamed live for those who live outside of Billings, or choose not attend. A link to the stream will be available on the MSUB 94th Annual Commencement webpage.
Brakke said via email that the university typically sees an average of 430 students who attend commencement.
The 139th Commencement Ceremony for Rocky Mountain College will take place April 17, and will be closed to the public.
Graduating students and school officials will celebrate at Fortin Center Gymnasium, located on campus. Friends and family of graduates will receive a link to access a live stream of the ceremony during the week of commencement, according to the college’s graduation webpage.