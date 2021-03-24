MSUB and RMC to return to in-person commencement

Students graduating from Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College this spring will do so in-person.

Both institutions will host commencement ceremonies, albeit with some restrictions, after spending the past year congratulating graduates virtually.

MSUB Director of Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke said campus officials were optimistic about returning to an in-person commencement at the start of the semester, and announced the ceremony would take place at MetraPark in early March.

The university’s commencement will return to its familiar location May 1, with two separate ceremonies. Graduates from the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and graduates from City College will be honored in the morning, and those from the College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Professions and Science in the afternoon.

Masks are required for the event, and the university will supply graduates with a special mask for the occasion, according to MSUB’s website. Friends and family of students who attend will be required to wear a mask as well, and tickets are available free of charge at https://www.metrapark.com/events/2021/msu-billings-graduation.