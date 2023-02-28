Montana State University Billings hosted its annual Faculty Excellence Award Ceremony last week and recognized over 30 faculty members for their exemplary contributions.

The annual event highlights the excellence of MSUB faculty members in their teaching, community service, research, and scholarship.

Associated Students of MSU Billings Outstanding Faculty recipients include Dr. Rhonda Dillman, assistant professor of organic chemistry; Dr. Thomas Regele, associate professor of modern languages and literature; Anne Cole, instructor in the Department of General Education; Dr. Melanie Reaves, associate professor of literacy education; Dr. Anna Talafuse, assistant professor of marketing.

The Montana Center for Inclusive Education Award for Support of Students with Disabilities was awarded to Dr. Rhonda Dillman, and Dr. Jason Comer, assistant professors in the Department of Biological and Physical Sciences.

Dr. Heather Thompson-Bahm, assistant professor of business administration, and Dr. Ana Diaz, associate professor of English, philosophy & modern languages, were honored with the Dr. Tasneem Khaleel Award for Mentoring Young Female Professionals.

The Promoting International Student Success Award was awarded to Dr. Jessie Perius, assistant professor of business administration.

The Part-Time Faculty Award recipient was Lorrie Henrie-Koski, instructor in the Department of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages.

The City College Faculty Leadership Award recipient was Eric Gilbertsen, instructor in the Department of General Education.

Program Director and instructor for the Radiologic Technology Program Jenna Jones, was awarded the Excellence Award for Non-Tenured Faculty.

Dr. Melissa Sullivan-Walker, assistant professor in the Department of Educational Theory and Practice, was awarded the Outstanding Service-Learning Award.

Recipients of the Faculty Excellence Award are Dr. Melissa Boehm, associate professor of communication; Dr. Joy Crissey Honea, professor of social sciences and cultural studies; Dr. Jennifer Lynn, professor of history; Dr. Alex Shafer, associate professor of health and human performance.

The Winston and Helen Cox Fellowship Award was presented to Dr. Aaron Mertes, assistant professor of rehabilitation and human services.

The Walter and Charlotte Pippenger Excellence in Innovation Award was presented to Allison Bailey, Austin Grant Bennett, Erica R. Shea, Eric Gilbertsen, Andrea Payne Garza, Anne Cole, Roger MadPlume, Lance A. Mouser, Chairsty E. Stewart, Christine Whitlatch, Dr. Ana K. Diaz, and Dr. Walter Gulick for their collaborative effort to implement an ethics learning outcome across five disciplines including writing, mathematics, communications, reading, and psychology.

Twenty-three faculty members were acknowledged for their years of service and two were recognized for achieving tenure at MSUB.

“I am extremely proud to see so many incredible contributions made by our faculty to our students, to their field, to MSU Billings, and to our community, “ said MSUB Provost Sep Eskandari. “MSU Billings has outstanding faculty, and their contributions must be recognized and celebrated.”