MSUB automotive program overhauls van for Laurel church

Like a scene straight out of "Fast and Furious" — sort of — students in a City College automotive class transformed a rusty old passenger van into a classy ride for its new owner, a church in Laurel.
Students in the automobile collision repair and refinishing technology program spent the semester taking the van apart, pounding out the dents, and repainting it to look like new, all for free.
“I know that giving really is sometimes as wonderful as receiving, and you could see for those students a lot of pride and excitement in being able to give,” said John Farnes, pastor at Family Church in Laurel.
Farnes had asked City College instructor Steven Wodrich about having students paint the van and fix a few dents. Wodrich gets these kind of requests regularly, and often community members pay a reduced rate for labor while students receive necessary hands-on training.
“I was still expecting a bill to pay," Farnes said. "But, (Wodrich) kept saying, ‘Well, we’ll see about that.' As time went along, he said ‘There’s not going to be a bill, but you’re going to have to feed everybody pizza'."
The vehicle transformed from a rusty “toad,” as kids from the church called it, to what now looks brand new.
Students took over different sections of the van. Freshman Daniel Adams worked on a quarter panel, and after the semester of painting he is eager to register for more specialty painting courses in the spring.
“I look forward to diving into that and attaining really good painting skills. It’s kind of an art,” he said.
Adams made a few mistakes, like when he painted too heavily and saw drips. He sanded and buffed the body again and “for the most part it turned out wonderful,” he said. But, mistakes are part of the experience, said Wodrich.
“I want them to approach something they’re not expecting,” he said. “I want to get them using some critical thinking to solve problems.”
All of the old paint on the van was peeling and needed to be stripped, which isn't typical. Next semester, students will practice body work and Wodrich hopes to teach them about repairing vehicles that have collided with deer, a common accident in Montana.
Wodrich began teaching at Montana State University Billings' City College in 2017. During that time, the program has painted a fire truck for the Park City volunteer fire department, and in April they will have donated three vehicles to local families in need, via the Recycled Ride program.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people out. When I became an instructor it was a perfect opportunity to not only let students get experience working on vehicles, but also to use their skills to help people that need it,” said Wodrich.
Local companies also donate materials and services. Some of those owners and employees spoke with the students, too. “As my students graduate, I’ve had students work in the shops we work with all the time,” said Wodrich. “When they go out and look for a job, they’re more comfortable because they've already met the person who works in that shop.”
Wodrich said he also chose to take on the van project because the Family Church donates lunches to children throughout summers. Since the pandemic started, the church, in addition to five or six other church that joined over the years, are feeding children year-round, and sometimes twice a day. Each day, the Laurel association of churches serves 120 to 150 meals.
Wodrich added that the school cannot legally give away projects, so local shops donate money or materials and MSUB donated labor. And interested donors may call Wodrich at 406-247-3041.