MSUB automotive program overhauls van for Laurel church

Students took over different sections of the van. Freshman Daniel Adams worked on a quarter panel, and after the semester of painting he is eager to register for more specialty painting courses in the spring.

“I look forward to diving into that and attaining really good painting skills. It’s kind of an art,” he said.

Adams made a few mistakes, like when he painted too heavily and saw drips. He sanded and buffed the body again and “for the most part it turned out wonderful,” he said. But, mistakes are part of the experience, said Wodrich.

“I want them to approach something they’re not expecting,” he said. “I want to get them using some critical thinking to solve problems.”

All of the old paint on the van was peeling and needed to be stripped, which isn't typical. Next semester, students will practice body work and Wodrich hopes to teach them about repairing vehicles that have collided with deer, a common accident in Montana.