MSUB Business College launches 2+2 programs with community colleges in the region

“Students could always transfer once they get associate’s degree, that’s not the problem. But it does get complicated when we need to do a course-by-course equivalency evaluation … If a student comes in from a college where we have an articulation agreement, then that has already all been addressed,” he said.

Beer said that after the arrival of Hicswa in January 2021, he told the former president of Northwest College about the agreement. He asked if there were any other community colleges she thought would be ideal for partnerships.

Using the articulation agreement with Great Falls College as a template, administrators with MSUB and Northwest College established the 2+2 program for those wanting to enter the university’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program. Those graduating with an associate’s degree from Northwest College and enroll full-time at MSUB can expect to get a bachelor’s in two years' time, according to an announcement from the university.

Wyoming and Montana are part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) program, an agreement among Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education’s 16 member states and territories, through which participating public colleges and universities provide significant nonresident tuition savings for students.