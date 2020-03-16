MSUB canceling in-person classes Monday ahead of state deadline

Montana State University Billings has canceled in-person classes effective Monday at noon, according to a release from the school.

The move is an abrupt shift of the original March 23 deadline to transition to online-only instruction that was set by the Montana University System last week as part of a sweeping societal effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MSUB is "working diligently to get these classes moved online by tomorrow (Tuesday)," according to the release.

City College, MSUB's two-year wing, also announced that its library at the Central Avenue Campus will close Monday.

The move follows a cascade of closures, especially in education. Gov. Steve Bullock canceled public schools for two weeks beginning Monday. Hundreds of universities across the nation have announced they will move to online-only classes for a sometimes undetermined time period.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian tested positive for COVID-19, and believes her contracted the virus at a March 5 Board of Regents meeting.

Students will not be required to stay away from campuses, and many campus services will remain open.