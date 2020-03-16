MSUB canceling in-person classes; Rocky to go online Wednesday

Montana State University Billings has canceled in-person classes, according to a release from the school.

The move is an abrupt shift of the original March 23 deadline to transition to online-only instruction that was set by the Montana University System last week as part of a sweeping effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MSUB is "working diligently to get these classes moved online by (Tuesday)," according to the release.

City College, MSUB's two-year wing, also announced that its library at the Central Avenue Campus will close Monday.

Rocky Mountain College announced it will switch to online-only classes beginning Wednesday and lasting through April 13. The college has canceled all college sponsored events and travel in that time window, but its campus and many services will remain open.

The moves follows a cascade of closures, especially in education. Gov. Steve Bullock canceled public schools for two weeks beginning Monday. Hundreds of universities across the nation have announced they will move to online-only classes for a sometimes undetermined time period.