MSUB cancelling in-person classes Monday ahead of state deadline

Montana State University Billings has canceled in-person classes effective Monday at noon, according to a release from the school.

The move is an abrupt shift of the original March 23 deadline to transition to online-only instruction that was set by the Montana University System last week as part of a sweeping societal effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MSUB is "working diligently to get these classes moved online by tomorrow (Tuesday)," according to the release.

City College, MSUB's two-year wing, also announced that its library at the Central Avenue Campus will close Monday.

The move follows a cascade of closures, especially in education. Gov. Steve Bullock canceled public schools for two weeks beginning Monday. Hundreds of universities across the nation have announced they will move to online-only classes for a sometimes undetermined time period.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian tested positive for COVID-19, and believes her contracted the virus at a March 5 Board of Regents meeting.

Students will not be required to stay away from campuses, and many campus services will remain open.

The original announcement about the March 23 deadline did not set a date for a return to in-person classes, but instead refers to "if and when" such courses resume.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.