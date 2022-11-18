MSUB Center for Inclusive Education announces 2022 scholarship recipients

Ten Montana State University Billings students have been awarded the annual Montana Center for Inclusive Education Scholarships.

Peter Schaumloeffel, Angelica Lechocinski, Mariah Fogle, Marie Custer, Rory Shay, Daphne Picard, Madison Martinez, Tessa Butt, Presley Anderson, and Katlyn Gillen were awarded the scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Awardees must be an undergraduate or graduate student at MSU Billings who meet the scholarship criteria.

Each recipient expressed gratitude at their selection, with Presley Anderson noting “this significantly bridges the cost for obtaining a degree for me. I see this as an investment in me that I will work to return when I use my future degree to serve others.”

“This scholarship helps ease the burden of attaining my degree,” Tessa Butt adds. “I am honored to represent this foundation and am extremely grateful to have this opportunity to continue my education in nursing.”