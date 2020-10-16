MSUB chancellor finalist says she's committed to job "for the long term"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She pointed to a CDL program that Northwest College created in response to new regulations for sugar beet haulers, and to an agricultural program that encouraged local producers to get into the turf grass business.

Hicswa highlighted similarities between Northwest College's student body, as a community college, and MSUB's, which typically skews toward non-traditional students.

The increase in online instruction spurred by the pandemic could help provide more opportunities for working adults, she said, but universities still need to offer academic support.

“They key…is keeping those students engaged, so that they don’t feel like they’re all alone,” she said. “This takes a different kind of energy than attending face-to-face.”

MSUB, like all Montana universities, reopened its campus this fall. While campuses have recorded positive cases, they've been able to stay open.

“Its important that the university set a good example (for the community) as far as COVID compliance,” Hicswa said.