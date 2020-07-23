MSUB chancellor resigns citing a medical condition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The chancellor of Montana State University Billings, Dan Edelman, announced Thursday morning that he was "stepping down immediately to attend to a serious medical condition."

Edelman was hired as chancellor of MSUB in April 2018. His announcement Thursday removes him from the daily duties of this job, but his resignation isn't effective until Aug. 4.

"I am deeply saddened to leave MSUB under these circumstances," Edelman said in a statement. "We have accomplished a lot since I came on board and look forward to seeing the university continue to grow."

In his two years, Edelman targeted shrinking enrollment and budget cuts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school in April announced the elimination of 82 programs as part of a yearslong initiative to streamline offerings.