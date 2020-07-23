MSUB chancellor resigns citing a medical condition

The chancellor of Montana State University Billings, Dan Edelman, announced Thursday morning that he was "stepping down immediately to attend to a serious medical condition."
Edelman was hired as chancellor of MSUB in April 2018. His announcement Thursday removes him from the daily duties of this job, but his resignation isn't effective until Aug. 4.
"I am deeply saddened to leave MSUB under these circumstances," Edelman said in a statement. "We have accomplished a lot since I came on board and look forward to seeing the university continue to grow."
In his two years, Edelman targeted shrinking enrollment and budget cuts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school in April announced the elimination of 82 programs as part of a yearslong initiative to streamline offerings.
“I will miss MSUB terribly — especially our students," he said in a press release. "One perk of my job was that I got to know our incredible students and learn their unique backgrounds and stories. Our students are what makes MSUB such an incredible institution.”
Keeping administrators at MSUB has been a challenge during the past decade. Edelman is the fifth chancellor or interim chancellor the university has had since 2010, and when he was hired in 2018 he had six key positions to fill.
Vacant were the offices of vice chancellor for student affairs, vice provost for academic affairs, City College dean, chief of campus police and deans of both the College of Allied Health Professions and College of Business Administration.
