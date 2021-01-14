MSUB continues Math Circle sessions for elementary students

Montana State University Billings will continue Math Circle sessions for fourth- through eighth-grade students this spring beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. The sessions will be held virtually due to COVID-19 limitations and will continue once a month, January through April.

The Math Circle aims to engage students, parents and teachers in hands-on activities to promote interest of the subject. It is led and organized by faculty members in the Department of Mathematics and math students at MSU Billings.

“We prioritize teaching ideas and topics that are not typically included in an everyday curriculum to advance curiosity,” said assistant professor of mathematics Tien Chih, in a press release.

The schedule for spring semester includes:

• Jan. 20 Checkerstax—two players, red and black, sit before stacks of checkers with mixed colors. They can only lift up checkers of their own color, but when they do they can keep all the checkers above the ones they lift. The last player to move wins. Can we determine right away who the winner will be in any game? How can we adjust this game to form a new number system?