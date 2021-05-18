MSUB dropping mask requirement on campus for fully vaccinated

Montana State University Billings students and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask on campus.

The university announced Monday with guidance from the Montana University System it effectively ended its mask mandate in place since the summer of 2020. Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton agreed with the guidelines from MUS, according to a statement from the MSUB COVID-19 Incident Command Team and Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.

“If you prefer to continue to wear a face covering, you are welcome to do so. Remember that all other health and safety protocols still remain in place such as rigorous hand washing and hand sanitizing and staying home when you are ill,” the statement said.

MUS Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian released a memo Friday ending the guidelines the university system established to combat the spread of COVID-19. After input from Montana Board of Regents, and federal, state, and local public health authorities, MUS is now letting individual campuses set their own virus policies.