MSUB dropping mask requirement on campus for fully vaccinated

Montana State University Billings students and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask on campus.
The university announced Monday with guidance from the Montana University System it effectively ended its mask mandate in place since the summer of 2020. Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton agreed with the guidelines from MUS, according to a statement from the MSUB COVID-19 Incident Command Team and Chancellor Stefani Hicswa.
“If you prefer to continue to wear a face covering, you are welcome to do so. Remember that all other health and safety protocols still remain in place such as rigorous hand washing and hand sanitizing and staying home when you are ill,” the statement said.
MUS Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian released a memo Friday ending the guidelines the university system established to combat the spread of COVID-19. After input from Montana Board of Regents, and federal, state, and local public health authorities, MUS is now letting individual campuses set their own virus policies.
On issues of COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and hosting events on campus, MUS asks that university officials consult with local health officials to address any potential health hazards. Campuses are still required to coordinate housing for students living on campus and need to quarantine, according to the memo.
International travel for students and employees within the university system will rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which maintains a database on countries where travel carries the most risk. MUS still prohibits travel to what the CDC considers “Level 4” countries, which currently make up most of the globe.
“Travel to CDC ‘Level 3’ countries is strongly discouraged and may only be approved through petition and after approval by a campus travel review committee and cabinet level leadership,” Christian said in his statement Friday.
The change in MUS policy followed the CDC’s announcement last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in or outside, with few exceptions. The agency considers a person fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.
Although not required, MSUB leadership still encourages students, staff and faculty to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Doses are readily available at clinics scheduled throughout the month at local businesses and churches. For more information on vaccine availability, visit vaccine.gov or covid.riverstonehealth.org.
MSUB is in its second week of summer classes, and the university’s Incident Command Team will be meeting Wednesday to discuss guidelines for the upcoming fall semester. Should local cases begin to rise, those on campus will need to be prepared for a return to restrictions, according to Monday’s statement.
As of Tuesday, Yellowstone County tallied 151 active cases of COVID-19, and just over 53,000 of its residents were considered to be fully vaccinated.