MSUB English department to restructure degree track as current offerings cut

Montana State University Billings will continue offering a bachelor's degree in English as schoolwide cuts affect the English department's current offerings.

The school announced cuts of 82 programs on Wednesday, and on Friday released a list of programs cut. That included all three emphasis areas for the bachelor's of arts English degree — credits that are required to earn the degree.

Thursday's Gazette story on the cuts said the school had cut its bachelor's of arts degree in English. However, a university spokeswoman said Friday the school will continue to offer a bachelor's degree in English without the emphasis areas.

Exactly what that will look like is still unclear, but she said the elimination of emphasis areas came at the request of the English department.

Department chair Rachel Schaffer did not respond to emails requesting comment Thursday.

As the program is currently structured, students pursing a bachelor's degree in in English are required to take 12 credits from one of three study areas; literature, composition, and linguistics. All three of those areas were announced as cut on Thursday, with no replacement announced.

However, a spokeswoman said Friday that MSUB will continue to offer a bachelor's degree in English, in addition to keeping a degree in a English teaching option that was not listed in Thursday's cuts and has a different course structure. The department will also keep an English minor.

